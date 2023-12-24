SADC, AU & EU Must Step Up To Avoid Chaos – Congolese Senator

Congolese senator Francine Muyumba has told international observers from the sub-regional and regional organizations such as SADC, the African Union and the United Nations to step up and avert a crisis in Congo after the opposition declared a dispute of the election.

Muyumba, a member of former president Joseph Kabila’s FCC, says failure by the international observers to secure Congo polls will have far reaching consequences.

She says if they acted otherwise and do not help Congo preserve peace and stability, they will also be responsible for the risks of plunging the country into chaos.

“The DRC has 26 provinces while their reports do not even cover half of the country’s provinces.

“They must protect the credibility of the organizations that mandated them to observe chaotic elections in DRC and the result of a biased and corrupt process.

“The Congolese people can’t be fooled.”

-DRC News Today