SADC Electoral Observation Mission Preliminary Statement to the Harmonised Election to the Republic of Zimbabwe

PRELIMI NARY STATEMENT

BY

HIS EXCELLENCY DR. NEVERS MUMB A, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT OF THE

REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA

AND

HEAD OF THE SADC ELECTORAL OBSERVATION MISSION

(SEOM)

TO

THE 2023 HARMONISED ELECTIONS IN

THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE

HELD ON

23-24 AUGUST 2023

1. INTRODUCTION

On behalf of the Southern African Development Community(SADC), it is my distinct honour to

welcome you all to this important event where I will present the SADC Electoral Observation

Mission (SEOM)’s Preliminary Statement on the conduct of the 2023 Harmonised Elections in

the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The elections were observed in line with t he revised SADC Principles and Guidelines

Governing Democratic Elections (2021) and the relevant laws of the Republic of Zimbabwe .

I was appointed as the Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to the Republic of

Zimbabwe by His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema , President of the Republic of Z ambia , in his

capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security

Cooperation . I maintained close collaboration with members of the Organ Troika, currently

comprised of the Republic s of Zambia and Namibia and the United Republic of Tanzania ,

regarding the Harmonised Elections in Zimbabwe .

The SEOM also benefitted from the Pre -election Goodwill Assessment Report of, and advice

from the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) .

The SADC Electoral Observation Mission comprised 68 observers , 50 were deployed to the

ten provinces of Zimbabwe, and t he rest were based at the SEOM headquarters here in the

Rainbow Towers Hotel .

Our observers were deployed to Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Matabeleland North,

Matabeleland South, Midlands, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central and

Mashonaland West.

During the pre -election phase, the Mission consulted key stakeholders such as the Zimbabwe

Electoral Commission (ZEC) , key Governmen t Agencies , leaders of political parties,

representatives of faith-based organizations, media, Civil Society Organisation s, and the

Heads of International Election Observation Missions.

This Preliminary Statement covers the Mission’s observations of the pre -election period and

voting day activities. The Mission’s final report will cover , in more detail, the obse rvations of

the pre -election, election and post -election phases , and is aimed at supporting and

strengthening the democratic electoral processes in the Republic of Zimbabwe as a SADC

Member State.

2. SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen

I now wish to share the summary of the Missio n’s key findings:

(a) Political and Security Environment

After consulting widely with stakeholders, the consensus was that the country was generally

calm and peaceful.

(b) Constitutional and legal framewo rk for the elections

The Mission noted that the 23 August 2023 Harmonized Elections in Zimbabwe were

regulated by the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Electoral Act [2:13].

According to Section 158 (1)(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe of 2013, General Elections

should take place not more than thirty days before the expiry of the five year period specified

in Section 143 of the Constitution. The Mission noted that t his section applies to the duration

and dissolution of Parliament, and stipulates that Parliament is elected for a five year period

which commences from the date the President -elect is sworn in and assumes office.

The Mission further noted that Section 144 of the Constitution requires the President , by

proclamation call, to set a date for a General Election after consultation with the Zimb abwe

Electoral Commission. Pursuant to this provision, His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo

Mnangagwa, on 31 May 2023 issued a proclamation fixing the 23 August 2023 as the

date for Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Elections, referred to as the

Harmonised Elections. The Mission was informed that a further proclamation was issued

rendering 24 August 2023 as a pol ling day because of the delay s experienced at certain

polling stations . Furthermore, President Mnangagwa also proclaimed 2 October 2023 for

the run -off election to the office of president if such a poll become s necessary .

The Mission noted that this Proclamation was in line with Paragraph 4.1.3 SADC Principles

and Guidelines Governing the Democratic Elections, which require s that the date or period

of elections is prescribed by law.

(c) Election management

The Mission noted that the Elections in Zimbabwe are managed by the ZEC which is one of

the five Chapter 12 (of the Constitution) commissions, that is, independent commissions

whose purpose is to support democracy in Zimbabwe. In terms of s ection 235 of the

Constitution, the Commissions must act in accordance with the Constitution ; and they must

exercise their functions without fear, favour or prejudice.

(d) Delimitation of constituencies

The mission was informed that the delimitation exercise that was conducted in 2022 by the

ZEC was marred with controversy. In one way or another, concerned stakeholders claimed

that the report that ZEC submitted failed to observe the constitutional requirements for such

an exercise, and that there were also divisions amongst serving commissioners of the ZEC

regarding the veracity of the report. The main allegations made against the report was that it

constituted gerrymandering, and that it failed to observe the correct methodology for

calculating the 20% variance constitutional rule with respect to minimum and maximum sizes

of the 210 electoral const ituencies. The courts dismissed legal challenges brought against the

Delimitation Report of 2022 . The Mission , however noted that there remain questions

regarding the delimitation exercise for the following reasons:

(i) In its Delimitation Report of 2022, the ZEC rightly states that, “the Constitution

recognises the impracticability of having equal number of voters in each

constituency by allowing the Commission to depart from this requirement

within a stipulated margin. In this case , the Constitution in section 161(6)

stipulates that ….“ no constituency may have more than 20% more or fewer

registered voters than other such constituencies ”. The constitution in s ection

161(6)a -f also lists factors that need to be considered when delimiting since

they are important during the exercise.” However, the ZEC goes on to also

state that, “Based on the provision of s ection 161(6) the Zimbabwe Electoral

Commission then calculated the 20% deviation from the national average

voter registration expected in each const ituency which was 27 640. This

yielded a deviation of 5,528 voters. Since the average number of registered

voters was regarded as a stable benchmark against which delimitation of

constituencies was conducted, the deviation figure was added to the national

average to determine the maximum number of registered voters that a

constituency delimited would contain i.e., 33 168. ”

(ii) The Mission noted that the use of the average number of voters per constituency

is inconsistent with the provision of s ection 161(6) of the new Constitution that

was adopted in 2013. The word “average” appears in s ection 61A(6) of the old

Constitution of Zimbabwe , under which it was permissible to calculate the

minimum and maximum permissible number of voter per constituency by using

the national average as the baseline. The word “average” does not exist in

section 161(6) of the new Constitution , which deals with the same subject matter.

The difference between s ection 61A(6) and s ection 161(6) of the old and the new

constitutions , respectively is far from being merely technical.

(iii) In the new Constitution, and in the context of s ection 161(6) , the maximum

deviation is 20% of the voters registered in the constituencies. The new

Constitution uses actual constituency by constituency registered voter

population, not the national average number of constituency voter population , to

calculate the permissible deviation from the requirement that constituencies must

have an equal number of voters. Mathematically , the two methods produce very

different results and affect the equality of the vote concerning the elections to

parliament. On the other hand, since the country votes as a single constituency

in the presidential election, the difference in the methods has no particular impact

on the equality of the vote in that election. It was , therefore not unexpected that

ZEC would receive substantial criticism on this aspect of its latest Delimitation

Report.

(e) The voters roll

Some stakeholder s decried the delay in releasing the voters roll in a searchable and

analyzable format as prescribed by the Electoral Act . Some stakeholders expressed

displeasure that the delay in releasing the voters roll resulted in missed opportunit ies

for them to audit the voters roll and therefore give the public confidence about the

veracity of the voters roll . According to the ZEC, t here was however, an opportunity that

was provided for interested parties to inspect the voter roll as provided by the Electoral

Act.

In this regard, t he Mission to ok note of s ection 6 2 of the Constitution . This section

provides that every Zimbabwean citi zen has the right to access any information held by

the state or by any institution or agency of government at every level in so far as the

information is required in the public interest.

The mission also noted that in terms of s ection 21 of the Electoral Act, “The Commission

shall within a reasonable period of time provide any person who requests it, and who

pays the prescribed fee, with a copy of any voters roll, including a consolidated roll

referred to in section 20(4a), either in printed or in electronic form as the person may

request.”

Access to the voters roll is also premised on the constitutional requirem ent th at the ZEC

must deliver fair elections. In the exercise of this function , the Constitution requires the

ZEC to ensure that those elections are conducted efficiently, freely, fairly, transparently

and in accordance with the law. Following consultation s with the ZEC, the mission was

informed of: “The conflict created by the introduction of the Cyber and Data Protection

Act which enjoins all institutions and agencies to protect the privacy of information

entrusted to them vis the provisions of section 21 of the Electoral Act where the voters

roll although containing the personal information of voters (i.e. names, date of birth, ID

Number, Address, Sex) is a public document open to inspection by the public. Such

conflict has resulted in there being litigat ion around the voters roll as aforementioned,

where in one case an Applicant does not want his information public and in yet another

the Applicant seeks an order directing that the voters roll be availed.”

The Mission acknowledged the concerns the ZEC ra ised above regarding difficulties

related to releasing electronic versions of the voters roll. However, the mission also

noted that the law gives the Commission discretion to impose reasonable conditions to

prevent the voters roll from being used for comme rcial or other purposes unconnected

with an election. In particular , the mission noted that section 21 of the Electoral Act

provides that:

“(7) Where a voters roll is provided in electronic form in terms of subsection (3), (4) or

(6), its format shall be such as allows its contents to be searched and analysed:

Provided that —

(i) the roll may be formatted so as to prevent its being altered or otherwise

tampered with;

(ii) the Commission may impose reasonable conditions on the provision of

the roll to prevent it from being used for commercial or other purposes

unconnected with an election.”

Apart from the above safeguard measure against the abuse of the voters roll, there is

also room to note that as a constitutional body, the ZEC is obliged to give effect to the

constitution as the supreme law, in this regard, the requirement for transparent and fair

elections, instead of relying on legislation (the Cyber and Data Protection Act) that

negates the specific requirement. In addition to the fees levied for access to the printed

voters roll, the mission notes that the above scenario is restrictive regarding access to

the voters’ roll by interested persons, including political parties.

(f) Freedom of assembly

The Mission noted the controversy emanating from the Maintenance of Peace and Order

Act (MOPA) , which sets out a process for notifying the Zimbabwe Republic of Police of the

intention to hold a campaign activity. In this respect, there were stakeholder concerns about

the right to freedom of assembly for election campaign purposes, whereupon the CCC

reported that their rallies we re being subjected to unreasonable cancellation by the

Zimbabwe Republic Police. We also noted reports that there was inconsistent application

of the notice period for election campaign gatherings , with certain political parties stating

that the ZRP requir ed a seven -day notice instead of the three -day notice that is applicable

during election periods in accordance with section 7(1)(b)(ii) of the Maintenance of Peace

and Order Act.

(g) Freedom of expression

The Mission received concerns from several stakeholders that the recent amendment

to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [ Chapter 9:23 ] (No. 23 of 2004) ,

which amendment is commonly referred to as the Patriot Act has resulted in a severe

restric tion of the freedom of expression which is guaranteed by section 61(1) of the

Constitution . The Patriot Act creates the offence of “Wilfully injuring the sovereignty and

national interest of Zimbabwe ”. Stakeholders were particularly concerned that this

offence is vague, too general, and it criminalises “any communication between two or

more persons, whether happening in person or virtually or by a combination of both,

which involves, or is facilitated or convened by, a foreign government or any of its

agents, proxies or entities. ” Of note was also the concern that even the consultations

between these stakeholders and international observation missions could fall afoul of

this law.

The Mission noted th at the Patriot Act is incompatible with the spirit of section 61(1) of

the Constitution , and paragraph 4.1.2 of the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing

Democratic Elections , which requires Member States to uphold, amongst others, the

freedom of expression.

(h) Nomination of candidates and nom ination fees

The Mission noted the unprecedented amount of litigation surrounding the elections,

amongst others, concerning the nomination process of of candidates. In this respect,

we further noted the protest and litigation of Mr. Saviour Kasukuwere, who believes that

he was unfairly disqualified as a presidential candidate ; however the courts dismissed

this particular complaint .

The Mission further no ted stakeholder concerns that nomination fees for a person to

stand for election have become too high and , therefore restrictive to political

participation. In June, the government, through the Statutory Instrument 144 of 2022,

increased the presidential n omination fee from 1,000 to 20,000 U.S. dollars. Nomination

fees for a constituency election increased from 50 to 1,000 U.S. dollars. These amounts

were also cited as unduly restrictive to less well -off members of the community such as

women who lack the means. In this context , we also take note of the significance of

paragraph 4.1.7 of the SADC Principles and Guidelines , which requires Member States

to guarantee an environment of open contest with no undue exclusion and restrictions

on anyone eligible and qualified to stand as a candidate in any election.

(i) Participation of women as candidates

Stakeholders that also included political parties acknowledged the significance of section

80 of the Constitution and the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development , which require

that women be given equal opportunities as men in political, social and economic

activities. Despite the innovations that Zimbabwe has made, such as the provision of the

30% female quota in re spect of councillors for local authorities , the Mission noted that a

lot more still needs to be done to achieve gender parity in contested/elected political

positions. In this regard, our Mission was advised that in 2023 fewer women actually

succeeded at t heir parties ‘ primary elections, and effectively less women stood for the

National Assembly, whilst only one woman stood for the presidency. Amongst others, this

could also be attributed to the high nomination fees.

(j) Independence of the Judiciary

In view of their significance in the event of legal challenges in the context of the

electoral process, some stakeholders expressed the view that the Government

compromises the judiciary . A key justification for this perception was information

received from these stakeholders that the judiciary recently received large financial

and material incentives , which the stakeholders viewed as an attempt by the

Government to buy the loyalty and allegiance of the judiciary.

(k) Alleged intimidation of voters

The Mission was informed that the rural vote may be compromised by alleged

intimidation attributed to a group called Forever Associate s Zimbabwe (FAZ), which

is said to be a quasi -security intelligence organisation. The group was said to have

been deployed to wards and around 36 ,000 villages. The allegations were that people

were intimidated to vote in a particular manner and were warned that it would be easy

to determine who voted against certain parties.

(l) Postal voting controversy

There was considerable concern from the opposition that postal voting by the

officers of the Zimbabwe Republic Police was compromised by the alleged coerced

voting. There were allegations that police officers undertaking postal voting were

coerced to vote in a particular way in the presence of their supervisors, thus

compromising the secrecy of the vote.

(m) Coverage of the elections by State -owned Media

It was the contention of several stakeholders that the State -owned media houses

remain biased against the opposition political parties and candidates. While the

Mission noted some improvement compared to the 2018 electoral processes, we

also noted that the content of the public broadcaster and the State -owned

newspapers were in favour of one political party, contrary to the relevant provisions

of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the Revised SADC Principles and

Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections, which requir es State -owned media to

be impartial.

3. OBSERVATIONS ON ELECTION DAYS (23-24 AUGUST 2023)

On the Election Day s, the SADC Electoral Observation Mission observed the voting

process in 10 Provinces of the Republic of Zimbabwe. The deployed observer teams

covered 172 polling stations in their respective areas. The political contestants have

continued to call for peace during this election period and after. The SEOM observed the

following critical aspects at the 172 polling stations that we visited:

(a) The environment at the polling stations was relatively calm and peaceful.

(b) Several voters expressed concern due to a lack of, or late arrival of ballot papers

and poor administration at some polling stations. However, voters remained

patient to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

(c) Professional and attentive police presence enha nced the overall peace and

secure environment in all the polling stations observed .

(d) 64% of the voting stations observed opened on time, 36% did not open on time

for the 07:00am stipulated opening time. Some polling stations opened more than

12 hours aft er the stipulated time. The reason provided by ZEC for this

unprecedented development was the unavailability of ballot papers, particularly

for the local authority elections, and also due to previous litigation. This challenge

was, however , specific to Har are and Bulawayo Provinces. Due to the delays,

some voters left without casting their votes, while others remain ed in the lengthy

queues throughout the day and night. By 06:00am on 24 August 2023, some

voters in these two provinces had still not voted. Consequently , these delays also

had a knock -on effect as they dissuaded voters from voting in the first place.

Against this observation , we further note as follows:

i. Section 52(1) of the Electoral Act provides that for any election , the ZEC

shall ensure that every constituency elections officer is provided with

polling booths or voting compartments and ballot boxes and shall provide

papers, including ballot papers .

ii. Before election day, ZEC had assured our Mission and other

stakeholders that all necessary voting materials, including ballot papers,

were available and ready for use . This communication was made in the

context of s ection 52A(2) of the Electoral Act which requir es ZEC to

provide information on the n umber of ballot papers and publication of

details regarding them . Based on these two considerations, the

subsequent information from ZEC that they did not have adequate ballot

papers has the unfortunate effect of creating doubts about the credibility

of this elect oral process .

(e) The voters roll was unavailable at 1% of the polling stations observed and was

therefore not displayed outside the polling stations for the convenience of the

voters and verification by party/candidates agents.

(f) During the voting period, and at 26% of the polling stations observed, not all

voters who turned out could vote. The reasons advanced for this included:

i. Voters were identified, but the ir names were not found on the voters’ roll;

ii. It was not possible to establish the voter’s identity;

iii. Voters were at the wrong polling station; and

iv. Voters did not have a national identity card or passport, or due to the

absence of an official witness confirming an elector’s identity.

(g) 8% of the polling stations observed were not accessible to voters living with

disabilities.

(h) At 50% of the polling stations, voters living with disabilities, the elderly, and

pregnant women were not given priority to vote.

(i) In 3% of polling stations observed, indelible ink was not checked on the voters

before allowing them to cast their vote.

(j) At 97% of the polling stations observed, voting was free from irregularities.

(k) Voting proceeded in an orderly manner at 95% of the polling stations observed.

(l) Ballot boxes did not remain locked and/or sealed at 2% of the polling stations.

(m) As a result of the excessive d elays in the opening of polling stations in Harare

and Bulawayo provinces, at least 36% of the voting stations observed did not

close at the scheduled closing time of 1900hrs, while some had not even opened

by that time. It was announced that voting would be extended to proceed into 24

August 2023 to compensate for the late opening.

(n) In previous stakeholder consultations, a shadowy organisation called Forever

Associates Zimbabwe was accused of conducting a country -wide exercise of

electoral intimidation. Our observers confirmed the existence of this group as its

officials or agents were easily identifiable at some polling stations as they were

dressed in regalia emblazoned with the FAZ name and were accredited local

observers. These, and other unidentifie d persons who were not polling officials

were also observed taking down the voters ’ names before they cast their votes.

In some areas, voters were intimidated by the actions of these individuals.

(o) The Mission observed the closing and vote counting process es. A proper analysis

of these two processes shall be provided in the final SEOM Report .

4. Recommended improvements in the electoral process

At this juncture, allow me to recall that the SEOM is continuing the process of electoral

observation in the post-election phase. As such, the Mission will not be rendering

comprehensive recommendations and detailed qualifica tions of the election at this stage.

However, the Mission has observed the following areas of the electoral process and system

that relevant stakeholders may wish to consider improving:

(i) Access to the voters roll : In order to improve perceptions amongst the pu blic,

political parties and candidates, ZEC is advised to strictly follow the provisions of

the Constitution on transparency, access to information , and timeously avail the

voters roll in accordance with the stipulations under the Electoral Act .

(ii) Nomination fees : In order to enhance the openness and inclusivity of the

political process, ZEC is urged to engage with all key stakeholders in the process

of revising nomination fees for candi dates and attempt to benchmark the revised

fees in the context of the SADC region and Zimbabwe’s economic realities.

(iii) State -owned media coverage : The relevant media regulatory authorities are

urged to ensure the implement ation of measures t hat require impartiality in the

coverage of political events by State -owned media.

(iv) Voting materials : ZEC is urged to strengthen t ransparency in the procurement

process , and delivery of all voting materials, including ballot papers, and put in

place a monitoring system that includes the participation and verification by

electoral stakeholders. In addition , there is need for the Electoral Act to be

revised to put in place c lear timeframes within which these processes should be

completed.

(v) Participation of women: Effective and practical measures should now be put in

place at the earliest sitting of the next parliament to enhance the equal

participation of women as candidates in electoral processes.

5. CONCLUSION

In conclusion, the Mission observed that the pre -election and voting phases, on 23-24 August

2023 Harmonised Elections were peaceful, and calm . However, for reasons outlined above ,

the Mission noted that some aspects of the Harmonised Elections , fell short of the

requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act, and the SADC Principles and

Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021) .

The Mission commends the people of Zimbabwe for maintaining a peaceful political

environment during the pre -election period, and on voting day. The Mission will release its final

report after the validation and proclamation of final results, as provided for in the SADC

Principles and Guidelines Gove rning Democratic Elections .

The final report will be shared with the ZEC and all stakeholders.

In terms of the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections , our long

term observers will remain on the ground to continue with the post -election observation until

the 1st of September 202 3. The SEAC shall return at an appropriate time, to undertake a post –

election review to determine the extent to which the recommendations of SEOM have been

implemented and the nature of support, if any, that the Member State holding elections may

require from the SADC region, to implement those proposals.

In the event of any electoral disputes, the Mission appeals to all contestants to channel their

concerns through established legal procedures and processes . The Mission urges all political

parties and the people of Zimbabwe, and all other stakeholders to allow the ZEC to announce

the final results as legally mandated.