SADC TO DEPLOY MILITARY FORCE TO DRC

By Masauso Mkwayaya

The Southern African Development Community -SADC- Troika organ has approved the deployment of a military force to the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC- to restore peace.

This is ahead of the national elections scheduled for December this year.

The deployment is a regional response under the framework of the SADC Standby Force in support of the DRC to restore peace and security in the eastern part of the country.

This is according to a communiqué issued during the SADC extra -ordinary troika and force intervention brigade troop contributing countries summit held in Windhoek Namibia today.

The Summit was convened and chaired by Namibian President HAGE GEINGOB, who is also the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was represented by Zambia’s High Commissioner to Namibia STEPHEN KATUKA.

Credit: ZNBC