Sadio Mane has Joined Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Liverpool legend Sadio Mane looks set to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr from Bayern Munich this summer, after agreeing personal terms.

Mane has now verbally approved the terms of an improved offer submitted by the PIF-backed Riyadh side, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The runner-up in the 2022 Ballon d’Or looks to be the next big name making the move to the Middle East, and will line up alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Seko Fofana for Al Nassr if the transfer is completed.

Galetti claims that Bayern have given ‘verbal approval’ for the move, while the parties will now meet to ‘finalise the deal’.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has called ‘here we go’ on the transfer.

A switch to the Saudi capital comes just one year on from his Anfield departure, with Mane bringing an end to his illustrious six-year stay on Merseyside in order to sign for German champions Bayern Munich.

However, the 31-year-old’s time in Germany has left a lot to be desired.

Mane suffered a fibula injury last November that sidelined him for three months, and following his return, was unable to meet the standards he has set for himself over recent years.

The Senegalese captain played just 38 games in Bayern’s Bundesliga winning campaign, scoring 12 times.

Mane was also involved in a confrontation with teammate Leroy Sane after Bayern’s quarter-final first leg meeting with Manchester City in April, a bust-up that seemed to shatter a number of his relations with members of the squad.

He was reported to have hit Sane in the face, and despite an apology soon after, this incident came to define Mane’s 2022/23 campaign and increase the likelihood of a departure from the German capital this summer.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly also looking at adding more firepower to his side, with Harry Kane heavily linked.

Mane will find several familiar faces in the Saudi Arabia next season, with Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson already completing moves to the Pro League, while Fabinho’s £40m transfer appears imminent.