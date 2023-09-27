SADIO MANE: The Media Tried To Break Him, But Failed!

THE MEDIA TRIED TO BREAK HIM, BUT FAILED!

Sadio Mane was doing well at Liverpool before his move to Bayern Munich. His move to Bayern didn’t end up as he would have loved, but one thing led to the other and he was forced out.

The media did everything to tarnish the Senegalese ‘s image after his fight with teammate Leroy Sane.

Mane wasn’t attracting love from the media during this time until his Al Nassr move which has changed a lot for him.

Since joining Ronaldo, life has been better; a better pay, better living conditions as he is working in a country where his culture is equally practiced. He is loving life out there which explains why he’s in an electric form.

He has scored 7 goals since joining Al Nassr and has managed 8 assists. The media will not trend it more because it’s not something bad right ?

Show Mane some love if you’re a fan of his works.