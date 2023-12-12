SAD:Lusaka man takes his own life to escape his wife’s pr0miscuity!

Alleged woman’s pr0miscuity has led a Lusaka man to commit su!c!de.

Nathan Mithi could not stomach the fact that his wife had several s£xual partners despite being married.

According to his social media post which he published on his Facebook page yesterday, Nathan, has lived his married life in humiliation and embarrassment due to his wife’s behavior.

Nathan who was married to Sabby for over 9years now, claimed that he was not a good husband to his wife because of her lifestyle.

He highlighted that his wife’s behavior was barbaric and everything about her was off.

“One day, Sabby attempted to have s£x with my friend identified as ‘JM Brown’ during the day in our matrimonial house and this was the first time I caught her in the act”, part of Nathan’s facebook post said.

“It was me against the world so I could not help it. Instead, I decided to have a lot of girls at this point”,he said.

“My main reason for doing such was because I convinced myself that I will find a better woman than Sabby but I just loved her too much that I couldn’t let go of her and decided to give her a second chance”, Nathan said.

Sabby is believed to have changed into a person who prioritizes s£x, money and beer over her own life.

Nathan posted that his wife was married to her but she kept in searching for well to do men (a Mr Right) in order to achieve her best life.

“When she leaves the house, she would block me everywhere to prevent me from calling her phone”, Nathan explained.

“The sad part is that anytime she would be away from home, her mother and sister will have the first cut of a phone call from her with the new numbers that she hid from me”, Nathan further explained.

“I regret marrying for looks because this lady has k!lled me before my time.”

A relationship based on physical appearance often has an expiration date, hence the need to look into many factors that play success in any relationship.

Nathan is survived by 5 children, 3 of whom are his own, with two suspected to have different fathers.

By Sharon Zulu

Credit: NKANI