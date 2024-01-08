Said Deni re-elected Somalia’s Puntland president

President Said Abdullahi Deni has been re-elected as the leader of Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland after months of electoral disputes.

He was voted back with 45 votes by members of Puntland’s parliament on Monday.

His closest challenger Guled Salah Barre received 21 votes, while Abshir Omar Jama, a former Somali foreign affairs minister, finished third.

Mr Deni was immediately sworn in for his second term.

Like the rest of Somalia, Puntland holds indirect elections where clan elders pick MPs, who in turn elect the president.

The vote followed campaigns marred by disputes and deadly violence.

Last year, at least 26 people were killed in Garowe in clashes between forces loyal to Mr Deni and the opposition over a proposal to hold a direct election, which has since been shelved.