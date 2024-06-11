SAKWIBA SIKOTA WASHES HIS HANDS OFF JAY JAY BANDA

LUSAKA – Senior Counsel Sakwiba Sikota says he has not received any instructions to represent embattled Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda in the matter in which State House Political Advisor Levy Ngoma seeks damages for defamation.

In a handwritten response to Mr. Ngoma’s demand letter addressed to lawyers Friday Besa and Associates, Mr Sikota says his instructions are limited to having the lawmaker released from state custody.

” We are unable to seek instructions as to whether he wishes us to represent him in the case related to Mr Ngoma as we have been denied access to our client ever since he was taken from command centre in Sikanze area”, the response read in part.

The handwritten response has since advised Mr Ngoma to direct any further demands directly to the embattled lawmaker who is reported to have again fainted enroute to Ibex Hill police station and has since been returned to Maina Soko Military Hospital.

Mr. Ngoma seeks damages,immediate retraction of defamation and apologies from Mr Banda for alleging that the Presidential aide and two others did abduct him late last month.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM