SALE OF MOPANI SHARES, ILLEGAL – Brian Hapunda

SALE OF MOPANI SHARES, ILLEGAL – SP

Lusaka, Monday (April 1, 2024)

Socialist Party (SP) Director Media Brian Hapunda says the sale of 51% shares in Mopani Copper Mines to IRH of Abu Dhabi is illegal.

Mr. Hapunda has since condemned the arrogance by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda for showing arrogance over the matter.

“Our SP President Fred M’membe expressed concern over lack of transparency and accountability in the sale of 51% shares in Mopani Copper Mines to IRH of Abu Dhabi. But UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda accused Dr. M’membe of bitterness and envy,” he said.

The Secretary General of the ruling party must refrain from shrugging off criticism from the Socialist Party President regarding the Mopani mine transaction as mere bitterness. Dr. Fred M’membe, like every Zambian citizen, has the right to question the management of public affairs. In a budding democracy such as Zambia, constructive criticism plays a crucial role in fostering progress and development, fostering open dialogue, feedback, and accountability essential for a thriving democratic society. Neglecting to address criticism by the ruling party may indicate a weakening democracy or unfulfilled campaign promises. It is time for the governing party to engage in discussions without becoming defensive.

Mr. Hapunda said Mr. Imenda is not competent to comment on a matter of public interest such as the sale of shares in Mopani.

“It is saddening that Mr. Imenda would choose trivialize a matter that Dr. M’membe is trying to provide guidance and legal advice on a matter of public interest so that UPND is not taken to task once out of power like past administrations. The SP is always guided by the Constitution of Zambia which UPND should equally follow religiously,” he said.

Mr. Hapunda said Article 210(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia states that a major State asset shall be sold, transferred or otherwise disposed of, as prescribed, subject to the approval of the National Assembly signified by a vote of at least two-thirds of the Members of Parliament.

The SP Director Media also said for the purposes of the said Article, “major State asset” includes a parastatal and equity held by the Government, as prescribed.

Government has sold 51% shares of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) in Mopani Copper Mines, to IRH of Abu Dhabi.