Same-sex marriage set to become legal in Thailand

LGBT+ activists have been working for a long time to make sure that individuals with same sex in Thailand can get married, just like these two people who kissed at a Pride Parade in Bangkok in June 2023.

Thailand might be the first country in South East Asia to make it possible for same-sex couples to get married.

“Nearly all of the 400 House of Representatives members agreed on a bill to legalize same-sex marriages, also known as gay marriages, on Wednesday. ”

Only 15 lawmakers who were there to vote did not support it. When the result was announced, the clapping and waving of Pride flags made it hard to hear them.

“This is the start of fairness,” said Danuphorn Punnakanta, a member of parliament and leader of the group working on the law for equal marriage.

‘This law aims to give back the rights to this group of people, not to give them new rights. ‘

The bill needs to be approved by the Senate and the Thai king Vajiralongkorn before it can become a law. It would then be the law after 60 days.

The media reported that gay police officer Phisit Sirihirunchai said he is happy and already looking forward to the thing happening.

‘I am getting closer to seeing my dreams come true. ‘

Thailand is known for being more accepting of LGBT+ people compared to other countries around it.

It has rules against treating people differently because of their gender identity or sexual orientation, which makes it one of the most welcoming countries in Asia for LGBT+ people.

In 2019 and 2023, Taiwan and Nepal became the only Asian countries to make same-sex marriage legal.

Last year, a survey by the government in Thailand found that over 96% of people supported same-sex marriage.

But it has taken many years of trying and not succeeding to get this bill close to being passed.

The new law says that marriage is a partnership between two people, not just between a man and a woman.

In addition to showing support after many years of trying, it would actually make a big difference in the everyday lives of LGBT+ couples.

It would make sure that both partners have the same rights for taxes, inheritance, and making medical decisions for their partner if they can’t do it themselves.

The law would let married gay couples adopt kids.

However, it continues to use the words “fathers and mothers” instead of the word “parents” which was suggested by the marriage equality committee.

Today, everyone is treated the same. Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat said it’s a special day for the Thai parliament because they’re fighting for the rights of LGBTQI+ people.

The politician from the Move Forward party has been working for ten years to make sure that everyone, including gay people, can get married.

Efforts to make same-sex marriage legal have not worked in the past, but Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been a strong supporter since starting as the leader in September.

In December, the lower house approved four possible laws about marriage being equal for everyone.

It approved a mix of these on Wednesday.

Thailand could become the 38th country to allow gay marriage if the bill is approved by the royal family.

Estonia is the first country that used to be part of the Soviet Union to have marriage equality, which means that people of any gender can legally get married.

Greece’s government agreed to allow gay marriage. This makes it the first mainly Christian Orthodox country to do this.

Nepal had its first same-sex marriage in November after the Supreme Court made a temporary decision.

Other countries are going in the opposite way on LGBT+ rights.

Uganda made it legal to punish people with death if they are attracted to the same sex in 2023.

Gay sex is against the law in 65 countries. In 12 places, you can be killed for doing this.