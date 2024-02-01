SAMEUEL ETO’O ACCUSED OF MATCH FIXING PHYSICAL THREATS & INCITING VIOLENCE

Eto’o is facing a long list of accusations made against him in a file that has been sent to FIFA’s Ethics Comittee. The current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation is alleged to have been involved in match-fixing, spreading false information, making threats, inciting violence and ‘abuse of power’.

Former Fecafoot vice-president Henry Njalla Quan Junior sent the file to FIFA and it is also being investigated by the CAF. Africa’s football federation has already confirmed investigations are being made into claims of “improper conduct” against Eto’o and FIFA has previously been urged to remove the former Barcelona star from his role following a string of incidents.

Eto’o was filmed brutally kneeing a man in the face after Brazil’s clash with South Korea at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Cameroonian was a regular at games in the Middle East but was caught up in a scuffle after the match in an incident that was reported to the police.[GOAL]