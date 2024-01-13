“Sampa thanks HH for ‘humane gesture’ towards ill Kambwili

By Oliver Chisenga

OPPOSITION Patriotic Front leader Miles Sampa has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for approving Chishimba Kambwili’s evacuation for specialist medical treatment abroad.

In a statement issued today, Sampa said he PF chairman Davies Chama had formally applied to the Ministry of Health for Kambwili who “is very ill” to be evacuated for specialized treatment.

“Yesterday we were informed by the Health Minister Hon Sylvia Masebo that the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has approved for Kambwili to be taken to India or South Africa and receive the necessary specialized medical attention that thus far, has not been possible to achieve locally,” he stated.

Sampa said he had visited Kambwili and informed him of the development.

“What remains now is for us to apply to the Court for the Judge’s permission for him to leave the Country given he is on bail from a sentence he received in Kasama a few weeks ago,” stated Sampa.

Kambwili is currently on bail following his conviction and subsequent six month jail sentence last year for hate speech.

Sampa, who did not disclose the nature of Kambwili’s illness, expressed gratitude to the government and President Hichilema for “this humane gesture towards our brother and colleague.

“We further seek God’s intervention on Hon Chishimba Kambwili’s health so that he recovers quickly,” stated Sampa.”