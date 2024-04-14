SANCTION ELEMENTS FRUSTRATING THE GROWTH OF DEMOCRACY-Nason Msoni 

SANCTION ELEMENTS FRUSTRATING THE GROWTH OF DEMOCRACY

….the right to the fundamental freedoms of expression and association are non-negotiable, says APC

Lusaka…. Sunday April 14, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

As a matter of urgency Zambians must now identify elements who have become an affront to the growth and enjoyment of democracy in the country, says All People’s Congress leader Nason Msoni.

Mr Msoni says the right to the fundamental freedoms of expression and association are non-negotiable.

He said these are key components of any functional democratic society.

“It has become obvious that they’re rogue elements in the ruling UPND government determined to stifle and frustrate the growth and enjoyment of democratic practices,” he charged.

“It is prudent to identify and censure the elements who are frustrating and suffocating the democratic space in the Country.”

The APC leader further said it is not entirely unreasonable for the people to demand that rogue elements frustrating the growth of democracy in the country be sanctioned ahead of the August 2026 elections.

“In a nutshell we think that the same yardstick being used in the region should also apply in sanctioning trouble makers in Zambia,” he concluded.

SmartEagles2024