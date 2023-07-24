Saudi Arabian Club is offering Mbappe €700M for one year 🤯

€59M per month

€13M per week

€2M per day

Kylian Mbappe is being linked with reports claiming that the 24-year-old has received a world record offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. As claimed by Athletic, Al-Hilal have sent a €300m bid to acquire the services of the World Cup winner. Meanwhile, it also being claimed that Mbappe could earn a whopping €700m salary at Al-Hilal for a season.

Earlier last week it was revealed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has returned to training with PSG. However, he was reportedly training with PSG’s undesirables. As per One Football, the undesirables at the PSG player who are for sale or not a part of the team in the upcoming season.





Mbappe has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid. It is also being reported that Los Blancos will try to secure a move for the Frenchman in August. However, the report by Athletic said that Al-Hilal have offered what could become a world record fee for Mbappe. His contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season and he has already made his intentions clear about not extending his contract.

World record offer for Mbappe from Saudi Arabia

PSG confirmed the offer for its player and has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe.

The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal.

Instead, he plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

PSG cut Mbappe from its preseason tour of Japan on Saturday, with the French club determined to sell him unless he can be convinced to sign a new contract.