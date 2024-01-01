Scammers sell fertiliser mixed with soil to Luanshya farmers

A scam has been unearthed in Luanshya’s Fisenge in which unscrupulous people have been selling fertiliser mixed with soil to unsuspecting farmers.

Over 60 farmers have been swindled and supplied with bags of the concoction.

However, Luanshya District Commissioner Oncemore Ngonomo assured the farmers that those involved in the scam will be booked.

Mr Ngonomo urged the affected farmers to lodge formal complaints with the police and take the suspected mixed fertiliser to the police station.

“Police are making headway and investigations are underway. The affected are over 64 farmers,” he said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail