Scandal: $17.5million (K456m) set aside for 156 CDF ambulances- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Scandal; $17.5million (K456m) set aside for 156 CDF ambulances

● $112,500.00 (K3.1m) to be deducted from the 2024 CDF from each Constituency to buy an ambulance oer Constituency.

● Procurement to be done centrally against CDF guidelines.

● Ambulance over-priced by over $50,000 per unit.

● K75,000 for a motorcycle for the Chief’s Retainers.

Below is the official Correspondence written to Town Clerks and Council Secretaries.

RE: GUIDANCE ON PROCUREMENT OF AMBULANCES (BUDGET AMOUNT) AND ALLOCATION FOR PROCUREMENT OF CHIEF RETAINERS MOTOR BIKES UNDER CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT FUND

Captioned subject refers.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development vide circular dated 11th December, 2023 reference MLGRD/10/4/31 provided guidance on the procurement of ambulances under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Local Authorities are hereby guided to set aside 112,500. 00 US Dollars per unit or its Kwacha equivalent (K2.7 Million) per Constituency for procurement of the ambulances. Further, Local Authorities are guided to set aside K75, 000.00 for procurement of Chief Retainers’ Motor Bikes for each palace (Chiefdom). The allocations should be budgeted under the 2024 CDF Financial Year.

Guidance on the Construction of National Assembly -Constituency Offices will be provided in due course.

You are guided.