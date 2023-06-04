SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS TO BE REDEPLOYED – SYAKALIMA

June 03, 2023

LUSAKA – The Ministry of Education has embarked on a nationwide exercise of redeploying administrators in Secondary and Primary Schools.

Education Minister, Hon. Douglas Syakalima has said the exercise, which will also include Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Schools, is aimed at scaling up performance between teachers and learners.

“I wish to inform the public that my Ministry is making strategic changes in the management and administration of all STEM, Secondary and Primary schools across the country. The planned changes have been necessitated by the need to enhance teacher and learner performance and also promote excellence in line with the agenda of delivering quality education.” Hon. Syakalima has said.

Hon. Syakalima indicated that the government wants to restore the academic esteem of schools such as David Kaunda national stem in Lusaka, Hillcrest National stem in Livingstone, and Chizongwe technical secondary school in Chipata.

The Minister has said in achieving these goals, government is aware of its obligations to support schools’ infrastructure enhancement through provision of desks, lab equipment and general improvement of school surroundings.

He added that the government of his Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the President of the Republic of Zambia, considers Education as a pillar of human capital.

“Government is determined to restore the perceived damaged reputation of public schools and improve standards that promote the education-industrial linkages that will foster innovative and entrepreneurship minds in the learners.” The Minister added.

He has emphasized that deliberate measures such as reorganizing school administrators, is meant to re-energize the management of secondary schools.

The Minister has called on all stake-holders who include traditional leadership, sector unions, members of parliament among others to continue their support to the ministry’s vision of maximizing the potential of education in the country.

Mr. Syakalima has called on all school administrators to embrace the changes as they are meant to positively impact education in the country.

(C) THE FALCON