SCHOOLS TO REOPEN ON MONDAY, 12TH FEBRUARY 2024-DOUGLAS SIYAKALIMA

Today, the Minister of Education Hon. Douglas Syakalima MP, held a press briefing to update the nation on the reopening of schools.

Government has maintained Monday, 12th February 2024, as the day for reopening of schools, both public and private.

The Ministry of Education, through the Directorate of Standards Assessment and Evaluation and School Health and Nutrition, has been and will continue to conduct school inspections in all 10 provinces, with a focus on Lusaka district, which is the epicentre for Cholera.

Government has urged all parents and guardians and the country at large to, not only, preach cleanliness but to always take practical steps in ensuring that all our surroundings are clean.

In order to recover the lost time, the school calendar for 2024 (for all public, private, aided and community schools and colleges) has been adjusted accordingly:

1. Schools and Colleges will open for Term One on Monday 12th February, 2024 and will close on Friday 26th April, 2024.



2. Schools and Colleges will open for Term Two on Monday 6thMay, 2024 and will close on Friday, 9thAugust, 2024.



3. Schools and Colleges will open for Term Three on Monday, 2ndSeptember, 2024 and will close on Friday 6thDecember, 2024.