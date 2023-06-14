SCOUT SHOOTS BOSS IN AN ATTEMPT TO SCARE AWAY ELEPHANTS.

A community scout at Kanele Wildlife Camp in Mpika District shot at his boss in the early hours of Sunday with an AK-47 as he tried to scare away elephants during an operation.

According to Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Kaunda Mubanga, the now victim Lottie Ng’uni, 51, an Officer of the Department of National parks and Wildlife based at Kanele Wildlife Camp on Sunday booked out for patrols to Muchinga Camp around 04:00 Hours with Four others.

“The now victim Lottie Ng’uni, Mwila Banda, Kellie’s Kalima, Kennedy Kalimba and the reporter Timothy Mwila went fir patrols to Muchinga Camp, Kennedy Kalimba was just given a lift while Kellies Kalima was driving a Toyota Land cruiser white in color Registration Number ABV 1172.” HEe says.

The ZWNP Officer, who was the team leader in the operation decided to sit at the back of the vehicle with two others.

” Mwila Banda was the only one who was armed with an AK-47 rifle with 21 rounds of ammunition.” He adds.

On the way they met a group of elephants with small calfs advancing towards the vehicle.

The situation made the driver to drive fast and later heard a gun shot behind but did not stop thinking the elephants were following them.

Kennedy Kalimba who was behind started banging on top of the vehicle untill the driver stopped only to discover Officer Ng’uni had been accidentally shot at by Mwila.

When asked, Mwila explained that he wanted to cork the rifle gun whilst the vehicle was cruising to scare away elephants but due to speed coupled with the bad road he accidentally shot at their team leader.

The Officer is currently recieving treatment at Chilonga Mission hospital as the bullet penetrated from the left side of the lower abdomen to the right side.

At the time police visited the hospital, the victim was in theater undergoing an operation, the AK-47 with 20 rounds of amunition was recovered and kept as exibit.

Chete FM