Sean Tembo Expresses Concern Over Police Refusal to Bring Dr. Christopher Zumani Zimba to Court

The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) has expressed dismay at the recent statement made by Mr. Rae Hamoonga, spokesperson for the Zambia Police Service, regarding the responsibility for bringing Dr. Christopher Zumani Zimba to court. PeP President Sean Tembo argues that the police, having arrested Dr. Zimba, hold the duty and responsibility to present him before the court, after which the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) can proceed with the case.

Mr. Hamoonga’s statement implies that the NPA should proactively monitor police station detention cells to identify those who have been arrested and then take them to court. PeP finds this reasoning flawed, asserting that it is the duty of the police to initiate the process by presenting the case to the court, and then the NPA can proceed with prosecution.

PeP accuses the Zambia Police Service, and Mr. Rae Hamoonga specifically, of politicizing Dr. Christopher Zumani Zimba’s arrest and employing baseless justifications to keep him in detention without due process. PeP argues that under President Hakainde Hichilema, law enforcement has been weaponized to target perceived political opponents, including Dr. Zimba. President Hichilema is urged to reflect on the current state of affairs, as the country appears to be turning into a banana republic, blurring the line between those serving the state and those serving the ruling UPND party. PeP further suggests that Mr. Hamoonga, through his statement, reveals his alignment with the UPND party, using his police uniform to disguise his political activities.

PeP President Sean Tembo concluded the statement by calling for a more professional and unbiased approach to law enforcement under the new administration, ensuring that due process is respected, and political motives are set aside.