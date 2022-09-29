SEAN TEMBO IS A RISK TO ZAMBIA’S MORAL VALUES

Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) president Sean Tembo’s continued unpalatable and sexist language is now becoming unacceptable warranting total condemnation by the general populace in the strongest terms.

The efforts to engage the opposition leader by some concerned stakeholders have been downplayed, undermining the critical role that these stakeholders play in the development process of the country.

Mr Tembo’s continued offensive, immoral and insulting posts are an outright insult on the Zambian people. Mr Tembo as an aspiring national leader should conduct himself as a role model especially for the young people.

It is unfortunate to see immorality in his tongue. What leadership can such a man bring to this country if he can see nothing wrong in spending all his time uttering insulting, demeaning and immoral words?

Zambians need to wake up and be alive to characters such as Mr Tembo who are contributing to the country’s moral decay. Zambians must be very cautious of such people who apparently are seeking public office but without leadership qualities.

Every well-meaning Zambian should be concerned about Mr Tembo’s declining morals and ethical principles as evidenced by his insultingly, demeaning and immoral utterances and continued abuse of social media for destructive purposes.

Zambians should not be diverted from appreciating the good work of the New Dawn Government such as the IMF bail out program, increased CDF, free education, teacher and health workers recruitment, Kwacha appreciation just to mention a few. Mr Tembo’s insults are aimed at diverting citizens’ attention from these numerous unprecedented achievements scored by the UPND Government so far.

It is clear in black and white that Mr Tembo has run out of political ideas after obtaining zeros in last year’s general election. He has now resorted to insulting the Head of State on a daily basis.

Mr Tembo’s conduct is totally unacceptable and the Police are hereby called upon to put a stop to his insults. It does not matter how many times he is arrested for as long as he continues defaming the President. The Law is in place firmly and it is very clear.

(C) FALCON