Sean Tembo Writes:
Today l received information about a state sponsored assassination attempt.
It was to take place on the day of RB’s burial, but was foiled because l refused to sit on the chair given to me
Sean Tembo Writes:
Today l received information about a state sponsored assassination attempt.
It was to take place on the day of RB’s burial, but was foiled because l refused to sit on the chair given to me
April Fools Day is long gone, but this is ludicrous coming from a disjointed and depraved caricature of a human being full of hallucinations. Perhaps Sean dreams of one day being interred at the presidential burial site. The assassins, if at all they existed, were a bunch of misfits to plan the assination at a funeral of a past president of all places. There would be easier ways than to turn Sean into an undeserved martyr.
Sean, just an irritating but harmless mosquito, who and why would anyone really harbour the idea of squashing the insect? We know Sean you are an attention seeker, but stop being nonsensical.