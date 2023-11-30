Sean Tembo Takes Hichilema To Concourt For Insults

Sean Tembo writes:

WE HAVE SUED PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in the Constitutional Court for use of insulting language.

You can download the detailed petition in the comments section below

You can download the detailed petition here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/9cuc6v7yabk6cca2xxjsz/2023CCZ0026InsultingLanguageHH.pdf

  1. What utter rubbish. Ukuponoka is a slang word used for being beaten up. The so called opposition is so filled with hate against one person.

