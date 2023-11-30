Sean Tembo Takes Hichilema To Concourt For Insults

Sean Tembo writes:

WE HAVE SUED PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in the Constitutional Court for use of insulting language.

You can download the detailed petition here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/9cuc6v7yabk6cca2xxjsz/2023CCZ0026InsultingLanguageHH.pdf