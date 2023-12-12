SEARCH FOR TRAPPED MINERS TO CONTINUE – HH

CHINGOLA – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says government and other rescue teams will not abandon the ongoing search to retrieve the remaining trapped miners at Senseli Open Pit Mine in Chingola district, Copperbelt Province.

President Hichilema says all risky areas at the mine will be assessed carefully so that the search operation continues in order to retrieve all the miners still trapped.

The Head of State says government will ensure safety in mining operations so that such a tragedy does not reoccur.

The President was speaking at the mass burial for 9 of the Senseli Mine accident victims at Chingola Town Cemetery this afternoon.

Government has provided equipment needed to help with the rescue mission to ensure that trapped miners at Senseli Open Pit Mine in Chingola are retrieved as quickly as possible.