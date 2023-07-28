‘Seeing Messi In Miami Shirt Seems Strange’ Says Barcelona President

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that seeing Lionel Messi in an Inter Miami CF shirt seemed very strange, Daily Mail reports Friday.

Messi moved to the United States to join Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain Football Club earlier this month.

The 36-year-old forward had been linked with a possible return to Barcelona after Laporta was involved in a negotiations deal for the legend.

Laporta said, “It’s a strange feeling. We identify Messi with Barcelona. That’s the way I think most supporters see Messi because most of his career has been at Barca.

“But we respect his decision and we wish the best for him. We want the best for our players. He came to Barcelona as a kid, 14 years old, and he spent 20 years with us. I hope he can be very happy in Miami.”

Jorge, Messi’s father and agent admitted during negotiations that he would have loved his son to have moved back to Spain.

“Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back in Barca. Barca move is an option for sure,” he said.