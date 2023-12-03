SEEKING ANSWERS: ACCOUNTABILITY IN ZAMBIA’S GASSING SAGA

Zambia’s recent history has been shrouded in a convoluted narrative, a tale woven with elements of

evasive justice, political intricacies, and a labyrinth of unanswered questions.

The exoneration of a former presidential advisor Dr Zimba and other implicated individuals, accused in the tragic loss of over 50 lives due to alleged gassing incidents, lays bare the unsettling shadows haunting the nation’s collective conscience.

The nation bore witness to a saga echoing through its political corridors, leaving citizens perplexed and disheartened.

The arrest of the ex-political advisor, purportedly tied to the chaotic gas attacks, carried the weight of governmental assertions and vows of retribution.

However, the passage of time and legal procedures unfurled a different narrative, casting doubt on the

allegations against the once-incarcerated political figure.

With the acquittal of Dr Zumani Zimba and others accused, a glaring void in accountability emerges, prompting the pressing question: who is genuinely accountable for the tragic gassing incidents that claimed innocent Zambian lives?

The imperative need for truth resonates strongly among the Zambian populace.

The government, swift in leveling accusations, now stands on the brink of accountability.

The same authority that implicated Dr. Zumani Zimba in these serious acts must step into the realm of truth.

Zambian citizens, grappling with the aftermath of these harrowing events, demand more than superficial political statements or attempts to placate public sentiment.

They clamor for transparency, accountability, and the unmasking of those responsible for these grave state crimes.

Moreover, the revelation that over 50 lives were lost during the gassing episodes demands more than mere acknowledgment.

Families shattered by irreparable loss seek not only closure but rightful justice.

Hence, the question arises: will the Zambian Attorney General heed the calls for reparation, ensuring that those affected find solace within a justice system that upholds fairness and sanctity? Compensation for the bereaved families, if proven, is a necessity.

Restoring faith in governance and the rule of law necessitates truth, closure, and accountability.

Hence, I advocate for an immediate commission of inquiry into this transgression against the Zambian people.

Politicians must not merely play to the gallery; the truth regarding the matter, including the names and burial details of the deceased, must be unveiled through this inquiry.

Furthermore, unveiling the names of the victims symbolizes acknowledgment, honoring their memory and reaffirming the pledge to never forget.

It should serve as a significant stride towards healing the wounds inflicted on the nation and commemorating those who were tragically taken.

The author is a legal scholar, comparative politics specialist, History and Cultural Studies, expertise in international relations, negotiation, and protocol (ZIDIS).

Author of the book “peering into Zambian Cultures, Ceremonies” and contributor in the book “Young Zambia between poverty and abundant resources”. Email: misheckkakonde@gmail.com