Selfishness, greedy and ARROGANCE by some of our party leaders has put the last nail on the political coffin PF- Brian Hapunda

Brian Hapunda from PF writes….

Very unfortunate turn of events. This is exactly what some of us were trying to avert the party from going into this tight corner.

When some of us tried to advice on what the party should do and do it rightly so, we were labelled rebels of the party and working against the return to active politics of our beloved former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

What happened yesterday is a bitter pill for us all loving PF members to swallow. Technically what has happened yesterday is the beginning of the existence of PF1 led by Miles Sampa and PF2 led by the Alewelelapo team/project. If we had gone to the convention last year, all this could have been avoided but others thought they were more intelligent politically and wise than us all PF loving members.

If we had held the convention in good time, Miles would have been put in his right place by party delegates. Miles Sampa would have lost to whoever at the convention but unfortunately, the arrogance and I know it all attitude by most of our Party seniors and those misleading our beloved former President has put us in this very awkward position we are in today.

Yes an ILLEGALITY has been committed by the Miles Sampa camp but I don’t know how honestly we will survive this as a party in opposition for we are dealing with a government that will go to length to disregard the law of the land with impunity and will ensure that any court or judge that we will run to for a legal remedy or legal relief in our legal battle with Miles Sampa, they will certainly not entertain our court action but will always rule in favour of PF1 under Milea Sampa.

What this means is that we will be in court as a party as regards legality of PF1 and PF2 the case of MMD that was split into two by us the PF government then.

In a weeks time, there is a ward by-election nomination I think in Northern Province. PF1 and PF2 will both turn up at the nomination centre each with their candidate and ECZ will turn away both PF1 and PF2. This will also happen in 2026 at the Presidential nomination centre where PF1 and PF2 will both turn up at Mulungushi Conference Centre with two different PF Presidential candidates and ECZ will dismiss PF1 and PF2 from the 2026 general elections.

Selfishness, greedy and ARROGANCE by some of our party leaders has put the last nail on the political coffin of our Party, the PF which Michael Chilufya Sata MHSCTRIP built from scratch!