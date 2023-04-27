Sell the Helicopter too!- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Sell the Helicopter too!

Despite denials, it is clear that Government recently bought Zambia’s third executive presidential helicopter registration No.-Agusta AB 9J-ten.



If the Helicopter was leased to Zambia as alleged by the Minister of Defence, the plane would bear its original registration foreign number.



Zambia already has another Bell Agusta AWB 9J-Zam executive helicopter painted in copper and Zambian colours. Zambia also has another executive helicopter bought in 2009, a single-engine Agusta Koala A119, 9J-TWO which was usually used by President Rupiah Banda and Michael Sata.



So the prudent decision to sell all luxury vehicles bought after August 2021 should be supported by the sale of this $15million helicopter!