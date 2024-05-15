Semenya confident ahead of key hearing – lawyer

The lawyers of double Olympic champion Caster Semenya say she “is feeling poised and confident” ahead of a crucial hearing on whether she should be required to reduce her testosterone levels before competing as a female.

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, will hear the case on Wednesday, before making a final ruling at a later date.

“I hope that the court’s decision will pave the way for all athletes’ human rights to be fiercely protected, for once and for all, and inspire all young women to be and accept themselves in all their diversity,” Semenya said in a statement released by her lawyers.

Semenya, 33, was born with differences of sexual development (DSD), a group of rare conditions whereby a person’s hormones, genes and/or reproductive organs may be a mix of male and female characteristics

She was barred by the governing body World Athletics from competing in female track events without taking testosterone-reducing drugs.

The South African believes World Athletics is showing discrimination against athletes with her condition.

World Athletics has said its DSD regulations “are a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of protecting fair competition in the female category”.