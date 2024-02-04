SENATES TO DETERMINE THE REOPENING OF UNIVERSITIES – KAMOKO

The Ministry of Education has clarified that the opening date for universities in the country is guided by respective boards and senates.

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary, JOEL KAMOKO says this is opposed to the calendar of schools that are opening on the 12th February 2024.

Mr KAMOKO says universities have their own respective dates in consultation with ministries of education and health.

Mr KAMOKO said this in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

He however said that management at all levels of education should ensure that they put in place sufficient mitigation measures in the institutions.

Mr KAMOKO also stated that guardians should also do their part amid the cholera outbreak.

ZNBC