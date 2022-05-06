Senegalese player Krepin Diatta has responded to people especially Africans who make a mockery of his physical look during the African Cup.

This is what he had to say on social media;

Senegalese Player, Krepin Diatta, lashed out at people, especially Africans, who mocked his physical look during the past African Cup. This is what he had to say on social media:

“I am very sad to see some African brothers making fun of me about my physical appearance. I work for our beautiful and dear African continent but what I receive in return are only insults, racism and mockery from my fellow Africans. I can’t handle this mockery anymore my pictures have been turned into different disicasting arts forgetting am your brother who needs your support not the mockery

I need your encouragement and not your insults. Thank you to everyone who supports me. Only God makes my strength and I am proud of my physical person. Your mockery won’t change anything in my life. But one thing is for sure, we are all african.”