SENEGAL’S NEW PRESIDENT HAS ZAMBIAN MOTHER
Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, commonly known as Diomaye, is a Senegalese politician & former tax inspector who is the President-elect of Senegal.
Faye was born on 25 March, 1980 in Ndiaganiao, in the western department of M’Bour, Senegal. He was born from a SENEGALESE Father & a ZAMBIAN mother. His father lived in TWATASHA KITWE, ZAMBIA, in the mid 1970s before moving back to Senegal with his Zambian wife.
Faye is the General Secretary of the banned party PASTEF & won the 2024 Senegalese Presidential election in place of disqualified candidate Ousmane Sonko.
(Source: Wikipedia)
He came for Emelads in kagem mining and grizzly. The Senegalese are many in Bulangililo, Kitwe up to now. Many Zambian women went to west Africa with them