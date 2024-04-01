SENEGAL’S NEW PRESIDENT HAS ZAMBIAN MOTHER

Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, commonly known as Diomaye, is a Senegalese politician & former tax inspector who is the President-elect of Senegal.

Faye was born on 25 March, 1980 in Ndiaganiao, in the western department of M’Bour, Senegal. He was born from a SENEGALESE Father & a ZAMBIAN mother. His father lived in TWATASHA KITWE, ZAMBIA, in the mid 1970s before moving back to Senegal with his Zambian wife.

Faye is the General Secretary of the banned party PASTEF & won the 2024 Senegalese Presidential election in place of disqualified candidate Ousmane Sonko.

(Source: Wikipedia)