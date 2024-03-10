SENIOR CHIEFS, BRE IN LUSAKA FOR A CONFIDENTIAL BAROTSELAND PRE DIALOGUE MEETING

By Barotseland Watchdog Intelligence Reporters

According to startling discoveries made by Barotseland Watchdog intelligence reporters, BRE and a few chosen teenagers surreptitiously travelled to Lusaka at midnight in order to participate in the Barotseland pre-dialogue meeting with Zambia.

The Zambian government has successfully purchased Senior Chief Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika, Chief Lukama, Induna Imandi, Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance, Boris Muziba, Mushokabanji Wamui, Munyinda Munukayumbwa, Makala Muyunda, and others for a secret pre – dialogue talks over the Barotseland issue.

The Judas Iscariotarian team arrived in Lusaka on Thursday, last week.

Lozi Judas, Prof. Oliver Saasa is the main facilitator of the dialogue on behalf of Zambian Government.

Ngambela Mukela Manyando, the chief traitor, has remained at Limulunga after sealing the dialogue deal.

Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II is acting shrewdly, acting as though he is not one of the dribblers and betrayers of the people of Barotseland through this dialogue.

While BWD intelligence reporters is there for during the dialogue discussion, we can promise you that darkness cannot bring good to the people of Barotseland. Good things can only come to the dark because of the light.

BWD’ s comment: ALL those who are doubting us, can check if Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance, Senior Chiefs and some BRE Indunas are in their palaces or homes. If you don’t find them for example at Naliele Palace, check if they are in Mongu or Limulunga. They are in hotels now. They are all well paid.

