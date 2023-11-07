Senior Police Officer in Ndola takes his Own life after suspecting his wife of cheating on him with other men

LOVE TRIANGLE GONE WRONG – MUFULIRA COP TAKES OWN LIFE

A police inspector of Mufulira District Evans Simweemba, 52, populary known as “John Cena” was today found after he allegedly committed suic!de by taking a named substance yesterday.

Inspector Simweemba was recently transferred from Kamuchanga Police Station to Ndola as Criminal Investgations Officer at Twapya Police Station.

He committed suic!de in his Toyota Quantam mini bus registration No AIC 5169ZM.

Facts are that he left his house yesterday around 14:00 hours using the same vehicle after a marital disputes with his wife whom he suspected of having an affair with other men.

The body was discovered by members of the public around 10 hours near Newtan Garage within Mufulira.

Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the developement adding that his body has been deposited in Ronald Ross hospital mortuary.