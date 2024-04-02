SENSELESS, ILL-CONCEIVED ATTACKS ON DR. M’MEMBE WILL NOT REVIVE THE BELEAGURED UPND- Faston Mwale

SENSELESS, ILL-CONCEIVED ATTACKS ON DR. M’MEMBE WILL NOT REVIVE THE BELEAGURED UPND

By Faston Mwale, Socialist Party– MCC

It is sufficiently clear from the vicious diatribe of Mr. Batuke Imenda, Secretary General of the United Party for National Development directed at Dr. Fred M’membe, leader of the Socialist Party, that there is something appallingly wrong in the sale of the 51 percent shares of Mopani to the International Resources Holdings of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The vitriolic reaction to Dr. M’membe’s statement that posited that 51 percent shares of Mopani have been sold to IRH without following the due process of the law raises legitimate suspicion about the integrity of the transaction. How is it wrong to ask about why government has by passed parliamentary oversight as is required by law regarding the sale of public assets? But instead of addressing the issue at hand, Mr. Imenda tacitly evades the gist of the question and launches a disproportionately hostile tirade attacking the persona of Dr. M’membe.

If the transaction has a legal backing, then why has the UPND become so schizophrenic, so paranoic over a straightforward statement? Senseless attacks on those speaking on behalf of the struggling masses will not erase the fact that Zambians have become acutely aware that what they elected into government is nothing else but a band of opportunistic self–centered parasitic comprador bourgeoise class that has perfected the art of profit mongering antics.

Alleging that Dr. M’membe is just bitter and envious of the UPND represents politics of the lowest order. What is enviable about the UPND? A party that has ravaged the lives and livelihoods of most of the people cannot be envied. No way!

Today six out of every ten people have been consigned to the worst forms of subsistence. The cost of living crisis is ever becoming worse by the day. Millions of households including large numbers of middle class families are today experiencing the inhumanity of hunger. It is true that our people are in desperate need of jobs but their predicament must not be used as a basis for selfish leaders to enrich themselves. It is immoral.

As of March, 2024, the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket now stands at K10, 603 .40 representing a 2.9 percent increase in comparison to the month of February 2024. Today, the common subject of conversation in public and private spaces is about how the UPND cheated its way into government.

It is not in question that many working-class families (employed and unemployed) are openly expressing deep resentment against the deceptive reign of the UPND government. It is scandalous that a party that spent roughly two decades in opposition could become very unpopular barely two and half years in government. A senseless and ill-conceived attack on Dr. M’membe will not revive the badly broken image of the UPND. Kuya bebele!