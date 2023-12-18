SEOM CONSULTS WITH DIPLOMATIC ENVOYS IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO AHEAD OF THE 20TH DECEMBER ELECTIONS

Mr. Enock Kavindele, the former Vice President of the Republic of Zambia and the Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) for the Presidential, Legislative and Provincial Elections of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), scheduled on 20th December 2023, along with the SEOM delegation (TROIKA Organ Members: Zambia, Namibia and United Republic of Tanzania and SEAC members from Namibia and Zambia), convened meetings with the SADC Ambassadors accredited to the DRC, United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) and with the European Union Electoral Expert Mission (EEM) to the DRC.

The purpose of these exchanges is to gather their perspectives on the readiness of the upcoming elections in the DRC, with a specific focus on the political and security situation in the country in relation to the scheduled elections on 20th December 2023.

The SEOM, in its consultations with electoral stakeholders, is seeking to inquire into the broad key elements of the Electoral Cycle to observe whether the electoral process is being conducted in conformity with the SADC “Principles for Conducting Democratic Elections”.

The consultative meetings offers a platform for dialogue and information exchange, allowing the SEOM team to assess the level of preparedness of the country to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections.

CREDIT: SADC