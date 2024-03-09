SERENJE JUNKIES TERRÔRISE FUNERALS FOR FOOD

A gang of youths, popularly known as junkies, is tèrrorising funerals in Serenje, where they are said to be forcibly grabbing food.

After grabbing the food, they would eat in full view of mourners while some would opt to carry some and leave.

The junkies, hailing from Zambia Compound, visit houses of mourning as though they are mourners before unleashing their true character once the food for mourners is ready.

Serenje District Commissioner Paul Masuwa and Serenje police commanding officer Christopher Chibuye both confirmed the incidents in separate interviews yesterday.

The junkies are said to time their visits just before meals are served, and in the event that food is not offered to them, they would forcibly grab it from the people preparing.

“I witnessed this at one funeral where they went to demand for food while they were cooking,” Mr Masuwa said. “And the food did not reach the intended people, you can imagine such a thing.

Mr Masuwa said Serenje residents are not happy because funerals are supposed to be treated with respect with mourners mourning their loved ones in peace.

Mr Chibuye cited a recent funeral of a businessman, where the same group got away with large amounts of food after burial. He said youths visit funerals in large numbers with the sole purpose of eating food.

“They are junkies coming from Zambia Compound and they are aged around 18 and some in their 20s,” Mr Chibuye said.

“At one recent funeral, they grabbed food and even at the DC’s funeral [late Chitambo District Commissioner Evans Chola] but we prevented them.