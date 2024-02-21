SERENJE-MPIKA SECTION OF THE GREAT NORTH RD TO UNDERGO MAJOR IMPROVEMENT AFTER WORLD BANK APPROVES US$270 MILLION GRANT FOR TRANSPORT & TRADE ENHANCEMENT BETWEEN ZAMBIA & TANZANIA

To improve transport and trade connectivity between Zambia and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, the World Bank has approved a US$270 million GRANT for the Transport Corridors for Economic Resilience (TRACER) Project.

The six-year TRACER project aims to improve the efficiency, connectivity, and climate resilience of key regional transport and trade corridors in Eastern and Southern Africa.

The GRANT marks a significant commitment by the World Bank and the Zambian government to improve Zambia’s connectivity as well as regional trade and integration.

“TRACER is a significant commitment to regional trade and transportation. By focusing on strategic improvements and climate resilience, we hope this will pave way for a more robust and sustainable economic future for Zambia and its neighbours,” said ACHIM FOCK, Country Manager for Zambia, today. “The transport and logistics sector are expected to experience a boost from targeted activities aimed at institutional & sectoral capacity building.”

The project will improve transport and trade facilitation along the Dar es Salaam Corridor by rehabilitating;

✅ the SERENJE-MPIKA section of the corridor;

✅developing a One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Nakonde; and

✅converting the existing corridor into a SMART corridor.

The project is also expected to address the challenges of inadequate trade and transport facilitation systems, missing and weak infrastructure links, and inefficient transport and logistics faced in Eastern and Southern Africa.

“TRACER is not just about infrastructure; it’s about people. From cargo owners to local communities, the ripple effects of improved transport corridors will be felt across the region, driving development, and facilitating trade in unprecedented ways,” said AYMEN AHMED OSMAN ALI, World Bank Senior Transport Specialist, and project team leader.

This GRANT is funded through the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the world’s most in-need countries.

Press Release courtesy of The World Bank Group