SERENJE WOMAN RIPS OUT TESTICLE FROM HUBBY DURING FIGHT

A MAN aged 72 of Serenje District in Central Province has lost one of his testicles after his 65-year-old wife allegedly assaulted him using her hand during a marital dispute.

Adam Mutale, of Fwanta village, is admitted to Serenje District Hospital after his testicle was completely ripped off from the scrotum by his wife, Margaret Mailon.

According to police, a medical examination confirmed that the testicle was indeed ripped off from the victim’s scrotum.

Central Province deputy commanding officer Charity Munganga and a relative of the victim confirmed the incident in separate interviews yesterday.

Ms Munganga said police at Serenje Police Station received a report of grievous bodily harm involving an elderly couple.

She said the incident happened on July 2, 2023 around 20:00 hours but was only reported on July 4.

“A 72-year-old man, Adam Mutale, lost a testicle after it was completely ripped off from the scrotum by his 65-year-old wife, who was using her hands during a fight to cause the injury. The victim is admitted to Serenje District

Hospital, where he is receiving treatment,” Ms Munganga said.

Credit: Zambian Daily Mail