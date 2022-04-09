SEVEN (7) MONTHS OF HH VS SEVEN (7) YEARS OF EDGAR LUNGU

IMPLEMENTORS TEAM’S OPINION!!!



LETS NOT BE FORGETFUL, CHAGWA ISN’T BALLY’S LEVEL!!!

In this morning analysis, we hereby bring a REMINDER to ALL Zambians that Chagwa ‘s works in his 7 Year rule can’t match with what Bally has achieved within 7 Months and to be specific within the first quarter of the New Dawn Administration ( January to March, 2022)! In the past few weeks we have been shocked with the utterances by the forgetful and shallow minds who say that if Zambians had voted for Chagwa in August then we couldn’t have been in some crisis such as Fuel increments! We remain wondering, who brought Zambia to the current poor status of the Economy? Why should we forget how Mr. Chagwa Lungu and his failed regime ruled this Country? We have nothing to point at when it comes to what Mr. Lungu achieved and we had no intention to waste more time to write this article, but for the sake of those who are too forgetful or who want to mislead Zambians, we have no option, but to write something.

REMINDER ON THE FAILED PROMISES BY CHAGWA AND THE PF:

1 . Creation of 500, 000 Jobs.

2 . Revamping Mulungushi Textiles.

3 . Promise of Lower taxes.

4 . Stocking Hospitals with enough Medicine.

5 . Promise that the Debt Contraction was within manageable levels.

6 . Promise that the Euro Bond would be used to revamp Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia.

7 . Promise that the Euro Bond would be used to modernise Zambia Railways.

8 . Promise on the fight against Corruption.

9 . Promise that they knew and would bring to book the Master minds of gassing.

10 . Promise that they would order and reduce the cost of fuel by purchasing from cheaper sources such as Saudi Arabia.

The above are among the numerous promises given by Mr. Chagwa and his failed regime. Unfortunately, NONE of them was implemented!

BALLY AND UPND ‘S PROMISES:

1 . Recruitment of 30, 000 Teachers.

2 . Recruitment of 11, 200 Health Workers.

3 . Increment of the Constituency Development Fund to k25, 700 per Constituency.

4 . Clearing all Funds all owed to Retirees.

5 . Paying Council workers on time.

6 . Implementing Mid term gratuity for workers under NAPSA.

7 . Salary and Allowances Increments to Civil Servants.

8 . Reuniting Couples in the Civil Service through appropriate transfers.

9 . Ending Cadrelism in Markets and Bus Stations.

10 . Renewal of PSV Licenses every 5 years.

11. Handing over of the Black mountain to the Youth and Women.

12 . Improving the payment of Bursaries to Students.

13 . Ensuring that all Civil Servants are allowed to operate regardless of ethnicity and political affiliation.

14. Bringing back All Civil Servants who were fired on Political lines or ethnicity.

15 . Ensuring Freedom of Speech.

The above are among the many PROMISES offered and FULFILLED by BALLY and the New Dawn Administration within 7 Months of being in Power. We can’t add any more as our followers and all Zambians are able to compare and contrast for themselves.

WAY FORWARD:

1 . We request ALL UPND Members to be proud of having President Hakainde Hichilema who has scored more than his precedeccors. Which President scored what President and his Government have scored within 7 Months?

2 .. We request the general Public to be real and never be forgetful! There is nothing to point at in terms of Chagwa ‘s works that you may start remembering him for!

Lets follow the works of President HH and the New Dawn Administration and advise them accordingly where possible.

3. AS IMPLEMENTORS TEAM, WE SHALL CONTINUE PUBLISHING THE WORKS OF BALLY AND THE NEW DAWN ADMINISTRATION SO THAT THE PUBLIC MAY BE ENLIGHTENED OR REMINDED.

Surely, there is nothing that Chagwa and the PF did achieved in the 7 Years of their god ( Lungu) that we may put to record apart from leaving a record of high Cadrelism, Violence and Corruption! President Hakainde Hichilema can’t be matched with Chagwa and even if he were to step down now, he will go down in the records of Zambia and Africa at large as being the President who scored more Points within 7 Months of his rule! Indeed, there are setbacks such as Fuel increments and the high cost of living, but these require more time and patience on our side.

We are certain that by the end of his term, President HH would have gone beyond what PF and MMD did in their rule ( 30 years when combined).

All the best to Bally as he continues to lead this great Nation!!! He needs each one ‘s support so as to record every success we need!

In our next similar topic, we discuss, ” The Status of Bally ‘s team, is it supportive enough? “

Ours is to analyse, advise and recommend for implementation without fear or favour.

Implementors Analysis Crew.