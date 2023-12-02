Seven bodies have so far been retrieved from KCM open pit mine in Chingola following an accident yesterday

POLICE REPORT OF THE KASENSELI MINE INCIDENT

December 2, 2023

Chiwempala police station of Chingola District received a report of a Mine accident of Drowning which occurred on November 30, 2023 between 21:00 and 22:00 hours at Cop A (Kasenseli) Konkola copper mine KCM Open Pit. The matter was reported by M/Abedenigo Keshinako aged 37 of house number 13 Mwaimwena Chingola on November 30,2023 at 23:30 hours that the following:-

1. Christopher Chungu of Chikola loop area Chingola ,

2. M/Silvester other names not known of Monze road Maiteneke Chingola ,

3. M/John other name not known of Mikiloni Chingola,

4. A person only known as Bashi Prisca of no fixed abode,

5. M/Joe other names not known,

6. M/Gold other names not known of shinde road Maiteneke,

7. Another one only known as Bashi Emma of unknown address

and others drowned in the tunnels where they were digging copper ore after heavy rains and landslides buried the tunnels and are all suspected to have died.

The Police, KCM rescue team and fire brigade visited the scene and it was discovered that there were two sites within the pit where the victims were buried. The bodies are not yet retrieved as efforts are being made to retrieve them.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.