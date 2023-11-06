SEVENTEEN SUSPECTS ESCAPE FROM POLICE CELLS…. the suspects escaped after cutting the burglar bars of the rear vents

SEVENTEEN SUSPECTS ESCAPE FROM POLICE CELLS

November 6,2023

Kabwe Central Station recorded a report of escape from lawful Custody yesterday November 5,2023 at 23:00 hours in which a Police Officer of Kabwe Central Police reported on behalf of the state that Seventeen male suspects who were detained in police cells for various offences escaped as follows;

1. Alfred Changwe facing a charge for theft,

2. Shadrick Mushitima for Trafficking in Psychotropic substances,



3. Nakeleti Phiri facing a charge for Trafficking in Psychotropic substances,

4. Charles Shafungwa facing a charge for stock theft,

5. Webster Nkubika facing a charge for stock theft,

6. Newton Kaseba facing a charge for stock theft,

7. John Mulenga facing a charge for stock theft,



8. Pathias Mungoni facing a charge for theft by servant,

9. Peter Daka facing a charge for theft,



10. Japhet Kangwa facing a charge for theft,

11. Robby Mulenga facing a charge for theft,



12. Mwanza Paul facing a charge for assault,

13. Andrew Shambakele facing a charge for Breaking into a building and committing a felony,



14. James Banda facing a charge for theft

15. Venious Zimba facing multiple charges for house breaking and theft

16. Kapembwa Kamailo facing a charge for burglary and theft

17. Wishes Chupi facing a charge for Theft.

They all escaped from Lawful custody.

Police were alerted by a suspect who was detained in a different cell compartment.

The police cells has two compartments with one having 23 suspects at the time of the incident, while the other where the prison break took place had 25 suspects and only eight remained in custody.

The suspects escaped after cutting the burglar bars of the rear vents.

Police have launched a manhunt for the escapees.

As Zambia Police Service we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of the public, and we are committed to bringing these escapees to justice. However, we cannot do it without the help of the public.

Our officers are working tirelessly to locate and apprehend these escapees, but we rely on the eyes and ears of our vigilant citizens to assist us in this endeavor.

Your cooperation is essential in ensuring that these escapees are quickly and safely returned to custody.

By working together, we can help protect our community and prevent any potential harm that might arise from their continued freedom.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON