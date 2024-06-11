SEVERAL INJURED IN CAR ACCIDENT INVOLVING HYENA IN CHIPATA

By Samuel Khwawe

A late-night accident on the Great Eastern Road in Chipata has left several people injured after a vehicle struck a hyena, according to reports.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 9th, 2024, at approximately 21:00 hours in the Chilobwe area.

A video obtained by Diamond News shows bystanders attacking the hyena, which died at the scene.

The Zambia Police Service has not yet released further details on the matter.

-Diamond TV