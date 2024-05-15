Several villagers feared trapped in Kenya landslide

An unspecified number of villagers are feared trapped following a landslide in Kenya’s Kimende area of central Kiambu county.

The incident happened on Tuesday night following heavy rains in the area, which is reported to have escarpments.

Photos shared online showed several homes covered in mudslides.

Following the incident, the area has been cordoned off and declared a danger zone, the Kenya Red Cross said.

Although no fatalities have been confirmed so far, several people remain unaccounted for, the aid agency added.

Rescue efforts are set to resume on Wednesday.

There are fears that the landslide could encroach on the neighbouring areas as the rains continue.

A total of 289 people have died and more than 280,000 others displaced after weeks of heavy rainfall across the country.