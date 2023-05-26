SHAKAFUSWA ARRESTED ON A CHARGE OF ALLEGEDLY PROPOSING VIOLENCE

Friday-26th May 2023

Mandevu Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Christopher Shakafuswa has been charged and arrested on a case of proposing violence.

The Police allege that on 3rd May 2023 , Shakafuswa with others, proposed violence at the residence of the former President, Edgar Lungu in Ibex Hill in Lusaka.

The Police have alleged that Shakafuswa proposed violence and interfered with the police operation and with the law as provided for under the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

If found guilty of this offence, the suspect is liable to imprisonment for seven years.

Shakafuswa remains detained at Kabwa Police Station pending appearnve in court.

Below are the details of the Act on the matter;

CHAPTER 87 OF THE LAWS OF ZAMBIA

CHAPTER (1)91.

(1) Any person who, without lawful excuse, to any assembly makes any

statement

Proposing violence or

breaches of the law to

assemblies

(a) to do any acts calculated to bring death or physical injury to any person or

to any class or community of persons; or

(b) to do any acts calculated to lead to destruction or damage to any property;

or

(c) to commit an offence against any law in force in Zambia or in any part

thereof;

is guilty of an offence and is liable to imprisonment for seven years: