SHANG’OMBO MP EVACUATED TO UTH IN LUSAKA AFTER ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY

Shangombo MP hon Mubika Mubika has been evacuated to UTH in Lusaka this morning from mongu. The aeroplane arrived at Mongu airport around 09hrs. Wishing him a quick recovery.

UPND Shangombo constituency Member of Parliament Hon Mubika Mubika was admitted to Lewanika General Hospital in Mongu on Saturday after he was involved in a road Accident on Saturday around 19 hrs in Likondwama area of Sioma District.

BBN