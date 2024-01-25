SHANTY TOWNSHIP MUST BE DEMOLISHED-GARY NKOMBO

Unplanned settlements in Lusaka will be demolished says Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Gary Nkombo.

To this effect the Lusaka provincial planning office has been summoning people in Chawama, Misisi, Kanyama, George, Chibolya and Kaunda Square to show the adddress of their buildings and submit building plans.

Many have since been warned that their properties will be demolished.

Below is the letter written to pfovincial and local authorities to effect the demolisions.

MLGRD PONDERS TO CREATE PLANNED SUBURBS-HON NKOMBO

LUSAKA:

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), working in collaboration with other stakeholders, will undertake a rigorous exercise to address the challenges posed by unplanned human settlements in the Country.

On 16h January 2024, the Minister, Hon Gary Nkombo, MP, through a Circular to all Town Clerks and Council Secretaries, directed all Local Authorities to embark on the preparation of Local Area Plans (LAPs) for the upgrading of unplanned human settlements, and that all stakeholders, especially the local communities, should be involved.

Government is committed to enforce the Urban and Regional Planning Act No. 3 of 2015, which provides for among other key issues that; development control must be enhanced and enforced as provided in Section (71).

With particular reference to Lusaka, Hon Nkombo stated that one of the interventions in upgrading unplanned human settlements to proper Suburbs would involve identifying land within, and on the outskirts of the City for possible human resettlement as part of the upgrading process.

Hon Nkombo cited the current status of unplanned human settlements in among other areas; Chibolya, Misisi, George and Kanyama, that had hindered the delivery of essential services such as standard roads and drainage systems.

He said all unplanned human settlements are densely populated, in some instances, without proper roads and drainage infrastructure, thereby causing stagnation of water leading to outbreak of waterborne diseases such as Cholera.In addressing such scenario, the Minister said Government will take deliberate measures to address unplanned human settlements on possibilities of relocating some families to upgraded areas.

“We are taking a varied approach in addressing recurrent outbrcak of waterborne diseases, and one of the interventions will be creating an environment conducive to establishment of proper planned settlements” Hon Nkombo said.

He said the Government is committed to ensure proper human settlements around the Country to facilitate more effective and efficient service delivery to citizens.

The Minister,