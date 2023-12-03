SHE INSPECTS MY PRIVATE PARTS, MAN TELLS COURT

In a twist of fate, a man has complained to Kabushi Local Court that his wife checks his private parts because she suspects he is cheating on her.

Ronald Kaputo also said his wife, Maggie Chiluba, uses a razor blade to tear his shorts off when he goes to sleep wearing them.

“Most times when she wants sex and I tell her that I am tired, she gets upset. She checks my private parts and accuses me of sleeping with other women.

If I sleep with my shorts on, she will get a razor blade to tear. I have no peace in this marriage. She has done well to bring me here so that you can help us,” he said.

Kaputo was sued for marriage reconciliation by Chiluba.

“My wife does not respect me as she even reaches a stage of pouring her urine from the chamber pot on me when I am sleeping.

Sometimes my wife publicises our bedroom issues to other people,” he said.

He said Chiluba does not like his relatives visiting them as she always accuses them of coming to destroy their marriage.

The couple, who have been married for four years, have no child together. Kaputo paid K400 as dowry. But Chiluba said all was well in their marriage until February this year when Kaputo started coming back home late.

One night I followed him and saw him entering a certain house. When I knocked on the window, he came out and beat me in the presence of his girlfriend,” she said.

Chiluba said since then there has been no peace in their marriage.

“I brought him here so that the court can counsel us because I still believe this marriage can work,” she said.

Passing judgment, Presiding Senior Magistrate John Kabwe, sitting with Emeldah Masuwa, reconciled the couple and advised them on how to live in harmony.

Daily Mail