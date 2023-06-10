SHE WAS OUR MAID AND SHE STOLE MY MARRIAGE
Ladies be careful
Good morning admin, the woman in the picture was our maid. She was a living in maid because she had to look after our small 2 children while I was out most of the times for work.
I work for an NGO and it’s so involving, mostly i am out of the country for work. Kanshi while I was out my husband and the maid where in a serious relationship mwebantu! I discovered she was pregnant and she plainly told me my husband was responsible.. I got furious I asked my husband and he accepted that’s how I left the marriage. 2 weeks ago they wedded.
The excuse my husband gave was that I was ever busy and had no time for him. People should we stop working or kill our dreams all because of marriage? Ladies be carful who you employ as maids, some of these women are sent to bring problems, my husband is also to blame.
I am broken but i will heal with time.
Your husband didn’t give you an excuse but the truth, you decided to go for cash and leaving your marriage behind. Next time form an alliance with your maid, it will work.
Clearly, your marriage was not a priority. You chose career advancement over your family and paid the ultimate price.
In the final analysis, your family matters far much more than your career which will one day come to a screeching halt. How you care for your family will determine their commitment to you when your career is over. It is not about spoiling them with gifts to compensate for your absence.
My wife who is a degree holder abandoned her career to be a full-time house wife. We struggled financially, but she has no regrets. She resumed her career after the youngest of our three children went to nursery school. She went on to do her MBA. She has a wonderful relationship with the children, something you cannot put a monetary value to.
When I was in formal employment, there were three things I would not tolerate and would make me leave my job – when the job adversely afffected my family, dignity or health.
It is not too late to salvage something, but it is not easy to bring up children without the constant presence of the father.