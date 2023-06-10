SHE WAS OUR MAID AND SHE STOLE MY MARRIAGE

Ladies be careful

Good morning admin, the woman in the picture was our maid. She was a living in maid because she had to look after our small 2 children while I was out most of the times for work.

I work for an NGO and it’s so involving, mostly i am out of the country for work. Kanshi while I was out my husband and the maid where in a serious relationship mwebantu! I discovered she was pregnant and she plainly told me my husband was responsible.. I got furious I asked my husband and he accepted that’s how I left the marriage. 2 weeks ago they wedded.

The excuse my husband gave was that I was ever busy and had no time for him. People should we stop working or kill our dreams all because of marriage? Ladies be carful who you employ as maids, some of these women are sent to bring problems, my husband is also to blame.

I am broken but i will heal with time.

