Shibuyunji mother beats son to death over K20

SEVEN YEAR OLD BOY BEATEN TO DEATH OVER K20

April 27, 2023 – A 7-year-old boy of Shibuyunji District has died after he was beaten by his mother on allegations that he stole a K20 which was left in the house.

A horse pipe and a stick is believed to have been used in the act.

Police have arrested his mother identified as Getrude Ngandu aged 36 for the offence of Murder.

Brief facts of the incident are that on April 26, 2023 around 07:00 hours, the sister to the suspect left money amounting to K20 on the table in the house before leaving for the maize field and when she came back in the afternoon, she did not find the money where she left it. She informed her sister, Getrude Ng,andu who suspected her son identified as Lenard Tembo (now deceased) to be behind the theft.

When the boy appeared at around 17:00 hours, it is alleged that the mother started beating him using a horse pipe and he was only rescued by the neighbours.

On April 27, 2023 at around 04:00 hours, the mother discovered that the son had died in his sleep.

Police officers were alerted and immediately rushed to the scene where upon physical inspection of the body, it was observed that the body had multiple injuries.

The body has since been deposited in Nampundwe Clinic mortuary awaiting Postmortem and burial while the suspect is detained in Police custody yet to be formally charged.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer